EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The East Lansing high school girls basketball team has had an incredible 2021 season. It's been one they have described as payback for the way COVID-19 ended what could have been a 2020 state title run. The Trojans are undefeated and have outscored their opponents by a total of 407 points so far this season.

After winning the Division 1 District 15 championship, the Trojans' sixth straight district title, they were supposed to face Jackson Northwest in the Regional Semifinal round. Upon looking through the schedule for the week on the Michigan High School Athletic Association website on Sunday morning, it shocked me to see that East Lansing had already advanced to the Regional Championship game after Jackson Northwest forfeited the semifinal game, as is shown in this tweet.