LANING, Mich (WLNS) — Early this morning Lansing Fire Officials responded to a structure fire on the 800 block of Edison Avenue in Lansing.

According to officials on scene the fire was contained with the house, but the structure is a total loss.

Officials also say there are no injury’s, and the owners of the building were not home during the time of the fire.

As of now its unclear to what started the fire.

As we learn more about this situtation, 6 News will keep you updated.