WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – With subzero windchill, the bitter cold is challenging for everyone, including Mid-Michigan firefighters.

The extreme cold equals two concerns for first responders. An increase in calls for emergencies and a much more difficult time delivering services.

Fighting flames, while battling extreme cold, is something Michigan firefighters and emergency medical workers are facing.

“Even if we are on scene, the cold is still a big present issue,” says Austin Brophy part of the firefighters from Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority. “It puts a big increase on calls.”

Brophy is both a firefighter and an EMT. He says the increase in calls and extreme cold combine to require more first responders on scene per incident.

That, in turn, leads to “greater response times because we are now having to move through that thicker snow to get to the emergency.”

Lansing Fire Department Chief Brian Sturdivant says the extreme cold also means moving firefighters out of action more quickly.

“For a solid rotation, we want our firefighter to be able to work maybe 15 to 20 minutes at a time in this weather,” he says.

But some departments are struggling with staffing shortages that also impact response times and strategy to attack a fire situation.

“You have more cold-related emergency with the firefighters and it causes a lot wear and tear on your body,” says Lt. Michael Randall of NIESA of fighting fires in subzero temperatures. “We have slip and fall injuries. We really have a limited time you can work in those frigid conditions.”

Authorities say you can help make the job of responding to emergencies a little easier.

“Well, just make sure to keep your driveways plowed,” says Michael Yanz, chief of NIESA. “So, we can get up into the driveways. A lot of times it’s hard for us to find the hydrants so we encourage people to shovel around the hydrants so we can find them easy enough.”

While fires can – and do – happen in these frigid temperatures, first responders are ready to overcome obstacles and fight the flames.