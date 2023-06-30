LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Fourth of July weekend is a busy time for fire departments and hospitals, as Michigan ranks 5th nationwide in firework accidents.

Important safety tips include keeping a water source, such as a bucket, nearby so if the fireworks get out of hand they can be extinguished quickly.

When using mortars, fire experts recommend keeping all body parts away from the top and when you light it, run away.

If the mortar does not go off, do not go to check on it. Instead, let it sit there and soak it with water.

Now you’re able to dispose of it but never look down the barrel of the firework.

“The other thing we want to recommend is that these are not toys. They should be done with parental supervision. The parents should be around. Don’t just let your kids go and play with them. This is not TV or a video game, when you point a firework at somebody you know you can potentially harm them,” said Kenneth Lay, Assistant Fire Chief for Lansing.

Before lighting off fireworks, check with your local fire department to see if your city is under a burn ban.

Lansing is set to lift its burn ban tonight and after the Fourth of July, the city will reassess to see if it’s needed again.