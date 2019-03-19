Fireworks-Free Fourth of July camping opportunities

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency are highlighting quieter camping options for the Fourth of July weekend.

Veterans, pet owners and other visitors can find camping options situated in campground locations that are farther away from traditional fireworks displays.

The DNR cannot guarantee that fireworks will not be set off near the state parks. Aerial fireworks such as Roman candles and bottle rockets are not allowed in Michigan state parks at any time, but smaller novelty fireworks such as fountains, sparklers and ground spinners are still allowed.

Visit MIDNRReservations.com for booking information.