LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Traditionally the Fourth of July is celebrated with sparkling firework displays. This upcoming week there are many shows all over mid-Michigan.

July 1 LVPOA Fireworks Show

This show is put on strictly by donation. This event will take place on Lake Victoria in Laingsburg.

July 2 Woodcocks Firework Show

This backyard firework display gets better every year. Organizers ask that you do not block any driveways. The show starts at dusk (around 10 p.m.) Donations can be made to Venmo – nbw123

or Cashapp – $nbw12348801. The show will be held at 1400 Rosedale St, Alma.

July 4 Hanover Horton Fireworks

The show will start at approximately 10:20 p.m. between the Village and American Legion Ball Diamonds at the Hanover Village Field.

July 4th Corunna Fireworks Festival Concert with Magic5 at McCurdy Park

Magic5 will start at 3p.m in the McCurdy Park gazebo. The park recommends that you bring lawn chairs or blankets.

July 4 Prelude to Fireworks Concert

This free outdoor concert starts at 8 p.m. at Adado Riverfront in downtown Lansing and the firework show will start at dusk.

July 7 Lansing Lugnuts hall of fame night

The Lugnuts are celebrating the induction of two new coaches into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame. The game starts at 7 p.m., afterward you can watch the LAFCU fireworks right at Jackson Field.