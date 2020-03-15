First confirmed Coronavirus related to MSU

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University confirmed the first case of coronavirus related to the Spartan Community.

In a statement sent to 6 News, MSU Spokesperson Emily Guerrant wrote:

“We are aware of a confirmed case of novel coronavirus related to the MSU community. This development underscores the importance of the early decisions we made to suspend face-to-face instruction and encourage employees to work remotely and the preparation work MSU has been doing in recent weeks to better protect our Spartan community.

We will continue to work closely with local and state health departments to best protect the health of our campus community, which is our top priority, and regularly assess our plans to ensure the continued operation of our university and the safety of all those we serve.”

MSU sent out a tweet Saturday evening that stated they learned of the first case related to the MSU Community on Friday and they anticipate there will be more.

We were notified yesterday of our first confirmed case related to our MSU community, and we anticipate there will be more. — MSU (@michiganstateu) March 14, 2020

MSU suspended face-to-face instruction in classroom settings and moved to virtual instruction earlier this week and announced Saturday that Spring commencement will also be postponed.