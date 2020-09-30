First debate between Pres. Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden

It was a long-awaited debate where President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went head to head on issues including the coronavirus crisis, economy and the Supreme Court.



President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden wasted no time trying to score points during their first debate.

Biden directed one theme of the night- releasing his 2019 tax returns hours before the debate and calling on the president to do the same.

A New York Times story published Sunday reported president trump only paid $750 dollars in taxes in 2016 and 2017, and none in many previous years-and that his businesses have suffered steep losses.

President Trump centered some of his attacks on Biden’s son, Hunter- and his work overseas.

The coronavirus and the president’s handling of the pandemic was also one of the debate’s main topics.

So was the U.S. Supreme Court and the president’s decision to nominate conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett.

President Trump and Biden painted very different pictures of recent marches for social injustice and the unrest that has followed.sots

The President and Biden also had warring opinions on the integrity of the election itself.

Both men questioned the other’s ability to handle the job.

The debate was held in a state that’s vitally important to both candidates, with 18 electoral votes. the cbs news battleground tracker currently shows Ohio is a toss-up, with President Trump slightly edging Biden.”

The President focused on the strength of the economy when talking about his record.

They won’t have to wait long for a second round.

They’ll meet again in Miami two weeks from Thursday and a final time in Nashville -just a week and a half before election day.

