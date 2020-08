New York City, NY (WLNS) — A new candy shop in New York City is going to make life a little less “sour” or maybe that’s what you want.

The first-ever sour patch kids store is now open.

Inside, there are tons of colorful, limited-edition merchandise, along with the candy.

Visitors also get to try-out their favorite sweets, but re-imagined with the sour patch flare.

For example, chefs have put their sour but sweet spin on everything from smoothies and ice cream to cookies.