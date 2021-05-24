First Lady to visit Michigan Thursday

First lady Jill Biden waves as she walks to board an aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, May 13, 2021. Biden is traveling to West Virginia. (Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is set to visit Grand Rapids on Thursday, May 27.

Her visit comes as part of a trip where she will also visit Kansas City, Missouri.

The trip’s goal is to highlight the partnership between “federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges,” as she will visit vaccination clinics at Grand Rapids Community College here in Michigan and Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City.

