LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Spartans will take on the Nittany Lions at Breslin Center Thursday, Jan. 4, and there will be alcohol involved–well, for the fans.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. Alcohol sales begin at 6.

Michigan State University Athletics announced in December that Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena would be kicking off the New Year with the beginning of alcohol sales at games.

At Spartan Stadium, alcohol sales began in the fall after MSU’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the sale of alcohol at university sporting events. That made MSU the 13th school in the Big Ten Conference to do so.

The first day of alcohol sales for women’s basketball will be Jan. 9 (vs. Maryland). At Munn Arena, it will be on Jan. 5 (vs. U.S. National Team Development Program).

Similar to MSU football games this past fall, the venues will offer beer and seltzer options. All beer will be sold in 16-ounce cans, and seltzer will be sold in 12-ounce cans. The costs will vary between $10 and $12.

MSU Athletics has released maps of where alcohol vendors will be located at the basketball and ice hockey arenas.

(Image/MSU Athletics)

Here are the rules for alcohol sales at Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena:

All patrons must show ID at every purchase. The limit is two alcoholic beverages per transaction. If you already have one beverage, you can only buy one more.

All employees who sell alcohol must have appropriate training and certification to distribute and sell alcohol, as required by Michigan Liquor Control Board policies.

You can’t take alcohol out of the venue.

You should recycle your beverage can, says MSU Athletics.

Fake IDs will be confiscated and those who try to use them will be referred to law enforcement, as well as the student conduct process.

(Image/MSU Athletics)

Alcoholic beverage sales will start one hour before the announced start time of each event.

At Breslin Center, the sales will end at the beginning of the second half of the basketball game; at Munn Ice Arena, sales will close at the end of the second intermission.