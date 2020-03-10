First ‘pocket neighborhood’ comes to Eaton Rapids

Eaton Rapids’ first pocket neighborhood will break ground this fall.

The units will range in size from 600 to 1,100 square feet, with varying floor plans and designs.

Pocket neighborhoods can be described as a collection of homes surrounding a “green” or landscaped common area. Homeowners maintain their individual privacy. At the same time, residing in a small community can offer a greater connection with one’s neighbors, writes CBS author Ilyce Glink.

The average asking price per square foot of housing in Eaton Rapids is about $104 and these units will go for $202/ square foot.

The homes will be clustered together offering some common green space area for residents.

T.A. Forsberg Inc., an Okemos-based commercial and residential development firm plans to build these homes at the site of a former mobile home park that has been vacant for several years.

T.A. Forsberg Inc. said occupancy could be available as soon as December.