First Presidential debate set for tomorrow

News
Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland, OHIO (WLNS) — The stage is almost set for the first presidential debate is tomorrow night, in Cleveland, Ohio.
It goes from 9:00 to 10:30 p.m.
It will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.
President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden will answer questions related to:
the supreme court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence and the integrity of the election.
The second and third presidential debates will take place on October 15 and October 22.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar