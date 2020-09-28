Cleveland, OHIO (WLNS) — The stage is almost set for the first presidential debate is tomorrow night, in Cleveland, Ohio.
It goes from 9:00 to 10:30 p.m.
It will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.
President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden will answer questions related to:
the supreme court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence and the integrity of the election.
The second and third presidential debates will take place on October 15 and October 22.
First Presidential debate set for tomorrow
