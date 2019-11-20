First priest charged in clergy abuse investigation

One priest will be charged in Attorney General Dana Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wanda Evans said today.
The priest, Patrick Casey, 56 is set for one year of probation and must attend sex offender counseling. He is one of five priests to be charged in Nessel’s investigation.
At his sentencing, the victim provided the following statement: “What always hurt the most was that I was suicidal and he did nothing to help me … I was drowning, I needed help, I needed a shepherd.”
Casey is set to begin serving his sentence immediately. He is temporarily removed from all public and ministry duties while his case is under review at the Vatican.
A status update on each of the remaining charged clergy abuse defendants is as follows:
- Brian Stanley – A final pretrial conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. today in Allegan County Circuit Court. A trial date will be set at a later date. Defendant is out on bond with a tether.
- Joseph Baker – Trial begins Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Wayne County Circuit Court. The Defendant is out on bond with a tether.
- Timothy Crowley – The case was dismissed in Washtenaw County District Court. The Department of Attorney General filed claim of appeal in early November and a brief is due in mid-December.
- Vincent DeLorenzo – The preliminary exam scheduled for Nov. 15 in Genesee County District Court was adjourned and a new date has yet to be set. Defendant remains out on bond.
- Neil Kalina – A preliminary exam was adjourned on August 27 in Macomb County District Court. At the court date, the defendant’s attorney requested that his client be evaluated to determine if he is competent to stand trial and if he was criminally liable at the time of the assaults. The defendant remains in Macomb County Jail.
- Jacob Vellian – Status unchanged.