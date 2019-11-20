First priest charged in clergy abuse investigation

Pope Francis, top right, recites the Angelus prayer from his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

One priest will be charged in Attorney General Dana Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Wanda Evans said today.

The priest, Patrick Casey, 56 is set for one year of probation and must attend sex offender counseling. He is one of five priests to be charged in Nessel’s investigation.

At his sentencing, the victim provided the following statement: “What always hurt the most was that I was suicidal and he did nothing to help me … I was drowning, I needed help, I needed a shepherd.”

Casey is set to begin serving his sentence immediately. He is temporarily removed from all public and ministry duties while his case is under review at the Vatican.

A status update on each of the remaining charged clergy abuse defendants is as follows: