OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has found the first probable case of monkeypox in Michigan.

The case was found in an Oakland County resident.

The resident is currently isolating and the MDHHS believes they do not pose a risk to the public.

“MDHHS works closely with local health departments and providers across the state to protect the health of Michigan residents through rapid detection and response,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Monkeypox is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about monkeypox should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”

In total, 5,115 cases of monkeypox have been found worldwide, including 306 in America.

Infection may begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms of MPV can include: