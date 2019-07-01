First professional men’s tennis tournament coming to mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s first professional men’s tennis tournament is coming to greater Lansing this fall.

The 2019 Capital City Tennis Classic will take place the week of November 17th at the Michigan State University Tennis Center.

Organizers say it’s geared towards everyone, but will give casual tennis players a chance to learn more about the sport.

“I’m very excited about this because to have a men’s professional tournament in Michigan is unique,” said Bruce Baker, a board member of the Greater Lansing Tennis Association. “Normally you would have to travel to Cincinnati or Cleveland or other major facilities to see the high level of tennis that we’re going to bring here.”

