LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meridian Township police and fire departments are training this week at Wardcliff Elementary School.

It’s part of its emergency preparedness training, and the departments say people shouldn’t be alarmed if more police are seen in the area.

“Our officers and our firefighters are doing very well working through their training to develop plans on situations that might arise in the schools”, according to Brian Pennell, Training chief for the Meridian Township Fire Department.

The departments are also asking community members to avoid the area between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. through Thursday.

Questions about this training may be directed to the Meridian Township Fire Department at 517-853-4791.