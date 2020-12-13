First shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Lansing Airport

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2020 file photo, a general view of the Pfizer Manufacturing plant in Puurs, Belgium. The island kingdom of Bahrain says it has become the second nation in the world to grant emergency-use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. The state-run Bahrain News Agency made the announcement on Friday. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– With FDA approval granted on Dec. 11, Pfizer has begun distributing the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine from its manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The vaccine was transported Sunday morning to the Capital Region International Airport (LAN) to be shipped by UPS around the country. As Michigan’s UPS hub, LAN said it’s prepared to quickly and effectively move not only the initial batch of the cargo, but continue to be a key pillar in the process of distributing the vaccine nationwide.

“We are proud to be a part of the monumental effort to beat the COVID-19 virus,” said Spencer Flynn, marketing manager of LAN. “Our partnership with UPS has always had an extensive impact on our region, but now that partnership is allowing us to help people throughout the United States.”

LAN moves over 54.4 million pounds of cargo annually and is one of two airports in the state with a federal inspection station.

UPS has worked with Pfizer to ensure the strict specifications of how the vaccine is to be handled are met; this includes temperature-controlled transport, additional security, and expedited handling of the cargo.​

While this is only the first batch of the vaccine to come from Pfizer’s Kalamazoo location, the company has been contracted by the U.S. government to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine by next March. Many of the shipments carrying these 100 million doses will be traveling through LAN.