KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Beer lovers, get ready to cut some oranges: Monday marks the return of Bell’s Oberon Ale.

Bell’s Eccentric Cafe & General Store in downtown Kalamazoo will be opening at 11 a.m. Monday to celebrate Oberon Day, the brewery said in a release. The festivities will include live music, games and a photo booth.

There will also be Oberon variants: Mango Habanero Oberon, Pineapple Jalapeno Oberon, Cherry Oberon and Chipotle Lime Oberon.

“After spending the past two years celebrating virtually and at a distance, beer fans are more than ready for this annual holiday, signaling the end of winter, whether Mother Nature always agrees or not,” the brewery said in the release. “Midnight tappings will offer those first sips of summer launching a week-long celebration at bars, restaurants, and retailers across the country.”

Sunday marked the official end of winter.

The 5.8% ABV summer beer will be available through August, Bell’s said.

Bars and restaurants across the the state are also celebrating Oberon Day. Find an event near you at bellsbeer.com. More information about the Oberon Day celebration at Bell’s pub can be found here.