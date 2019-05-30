First steel beams raised for $450M McLaren Greater Lansing's new hospital project

LANSING, MI (WLNS) - The first steel beams were raised Wednesday morning at the site for McLaren Greater Lansing's new hospital project.

The $450 million health care campus will be home to more than 1,000 physicians, researchers, and educators when it's finished.

McLaren officials say more than 3,000 tons of structural steel will be used to build the new hospital and Wednesday marked a major milestone for the project.

"We've got a lot of people working really hard on this. Currently we've got somewhere between 50 and 75 people on site each day, and we're going to be ramping up to over 400 people on site as we build this project. A lot of people are really pouring their heart into this new facility," says Austin Holcomb, Director of Facilities at McLaren Greater Lansing.

He says they hope to have the steel structure up by the end of the year with a projected opening date in early 2022.