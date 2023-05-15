LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A first-time mom received a special gift this Mother’s Day, the birth of her sweet baby girl at Sparrow Hospital.

Ava Bogner was originally due on May 20, but she just couldn’t wait to make her debut.

After 28 hours of labor, Ava arrived Sunday afternoon, weighing just over eight pounds.

Ava’s mother, Brittney said she does need some rest and her father Larry said he’s proud to be a “girl dad.”

Brittney Bogner rests her eyes with newborn daughter Ava.

Brittney Bogner smiles with newborn daughter Ava.

Ava Bogner rests after a long 28 hours of delivery.

“She’s the best Mother’s Day present you could even ask for. I was a little scared, nervous but she’s beautiful and I couldn’t be happier,” said Brittney Bogner.

“It’s just made me love my wife even more seeing how strong she is. Well, I only got one gift so we’re gonna have to go out and get another one now,” added Larry Bogner.

The new mother and father are high school sweethearts and said they picked Ava’s name 10 years ago.