First vaccine clinic comes to Breslin Center

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)- Spartan fans and others filed into the Breslin Center Monday, but not for any basketball game.

A joint-partnership between the Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University turned the arena into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Staff said the clinic was busy with people either getting their booster or their first series of shots. Some students said that setting up in the Breslin Center made the whole process easy.

“The familiarity with the area also helps. I mean, there’s no mystery behind where we’re going to go get the vaccine, we just walk right in. I’ve gone to the games before, it’s the same process,” said Spencer Junod, a senior MSU student.

Not only were MSU students and faculty able to sign-up but also the rest of Ingham county.

“It was the perfect time. Of course on MLK Day, to get my booster so I can protect myself and of course encouraging other folks to get their boosters,” said Dondre Young, a Ingham county resident getting his booster

The clinic is offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. There will be two more clinics at the Breslin planned for January 26th and the 31st. Appointments will be available from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. and can be made with the Ingham County Health Department.

