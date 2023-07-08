EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Friday wrapped up the first week on the job for Michigan State University’s new Vice President of the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education and Compliance (OCR) and Title IX Coordinator Laura Rugless.

With decades of experience in advancing equity, civil rights and sexual violence prevention efforts, Rugless said she’s ready to get to work.

“I want to listen very carefully and learn as much as I can, and that won’t just be for my initial few months here, but all throughout the time that I’ll be here,” she said.

For a campus holding thousands of students and staff, she added it’s important to develop and implement a robust approach to a broad range on civil rights and Title IX issues in line with the MSU’s strategic plan and with trauma-informed practices.

In her role, Rugless will be responsible for leading civil rights and Title IX compliance, serving as the Title IX coordinator and building on efforts to cultivate a discrimination-free university community.

She said she cares deeply about her work and about the people who are impacted by it. Noting that while there has been a lot that MSU has grappled with in the past, they’ve turned it into an opportunity to do good work, adding she wants everyone to be a part of the effort to make campus a better place.

“I think it will really be important to have an open mind and an open door and invite people in, and hopefully they’ll invite me in and we can have some really good conversations, honest conversations, about what’s happened and what the opportunities are that lie ahead,” Rugless said.