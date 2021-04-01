Fishing season officially begins today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Beginning today, fishing season starts across the state of Michigan with fishing licenses now available to get for the 2021 season.

State law now requires individuals age 17 or older to purchase a fishing license before fishing in public waters.

Those under 17 may fish without a license, but must observe all fishing rules and regulations and any adult actively assisting a youth angler must have a fishing license.

Daily fishing licenses can be purchased for $10 while an annual residential rate goes for $26.

