Fitness challenge honors, supports health care heroes at Michigan Medicine

Ann Arbor, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you up for this fitness challenge?

Medical centers across the United States are joining forces to start a country-wide movement of physical activity to honor and support front-line health care workers at Michigan Medicine and 26 other health systems.

#FitForTheFrontLine is a national fitness challenge beginning Tuesday, May 26, and ending on Sunday, June 14 (Flag Day).

The event encourages Americans of all ages to move, exercise and get fit to increase awareness and raise funds to support our nation’s health care heroes.

“Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the front line of nurses, doctors, scientists, and other support staff has met the historic challenge in the war against the virus,” said Richard A. Friedman, Co-Chairman, Mount Sinai Boards of Trustees and Chairman of the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs & Co. “The #FitForTheFrontLine challenge empowers all Americans to take part during this still-challenging time.”

The call to action works like this:

choose any activity

dedicate your activity to Michigan Medicine or another #FitForTheFrontLine participating organization

post the institution’s donation link

ask your network to pledge support

Gifts of any size make a difference and will support Michigan Medicine front-line staff through its COVID-19 Philanthropic Fund.

#FitForTheFrontLine partner medical centers include Mount Sinai Health System, Baylor College of Medicine, BJC HealthCare, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland Clinic, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, MedStar Health, Michigan Medicine, Montefiore Einstein, NewYork-Presbyterian, Northwell Health Foundation, Northwestern Medicine, NYU Langone Health, Penn Medicine, RWJBarnabas Health, Temple Health, The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, University of Chicago Medicine, UW Medicine, Washington University in St. Louis, Weill Cornell Medicine and Yale New Haven Health.

For more information, visit https://www.flow.page/michiganmedicine.