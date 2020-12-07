Flags lowered to half staff for 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

In a statement from the Governor, she says “We remember the courage and bravery of the men and women at Pearl Harbor, and honor the thousands of Americans who lost their lives during this tragic attack on our nation. I hope this day serves as a reminder of unity in the face of tragedy. I encourage each of us to draw upon these ideals as we work together to eliminate COVID-19 from Michigan.”

Today the state of Michigan extends its sincere gratitude to the men and women who served in the armed forces during World War II.

State officials encourage Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to display the flag at half-staff.