Flags lowered to half staff in honor of Captain Joe Gallo

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Captain Joe Gallo.

Captain Joe Gallo served at the Blissfield Township Fire Department as Captain and as a Firefighter and EMT with the Madison Township Fire Department.

Gallo passed away after being involved with a single-vehicle car crash while he was responding to a fire.

Today, the State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of Captain Joe Gallo by lowering flags to half-staff.

“I am saddened to offer my condolences for Captain Joe Gallo who was killed in the line of duty. The entire state of Michigan is grateful for his dedicated service and bravery,” said Governor Whitmer.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.