Flags lowered to honor U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan terrorist attack

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the capitol, public buildings, and public grounds across Michigan to be lowered to half-staff.

The flags will remain lowered until Monday, August, 30th to honor our fallen service members who died in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

This week two suicide bombers struck a crowd outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The attack killed at least 13 American service members and has injured dozens.

“We are forever indebted to the heroic service members, who laid down their lives in service to our nation to protect those seeking safety and freedom,” Governor Whitmer said. “The attack in Afghanistan is a global tragedy, and my thoughts are with the loved ones of those killed, the troops who were injured in the attack, and the countless Afghans killed and injured. We are praying for the safety of the U.S. service members still on the ground in Afghanistan continuing the mission.”

The names of the fallen heroes have not yet been released.