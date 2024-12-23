LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The owner of a Flint chemical company is facing criminal charges after a two-year investigation into a chemical spill in the Flint River.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a news conference Monday regarding pressing charges against the owner of Lockhart Chemical for their role in poisoning the Flint River.

Flint chemical company owner facing charges for polluting river. (WJRT)

Flint chemical company owner facing charges for polluting river. (WJRT)

Flint chemical company owner facing charges for polluting river. (WJRT)

Flint chemical company owner facing charges for polluting river. (WJRT)

Flint chemical company owner facing charges for polluting river. (WJRT)

Flint chemical company owner facing charges for polluting river. (WJRT)

Flint chemical company owner facing charges for polluting river. (WJRT)

Flint chemical company owner facing charges for polluting river. (WJRT)

“On June 15th of 2022, approximately 15,000 gallons of an oil chemical mixture were released from Lockheed into the Flint River,” said Nessel.

This incident forced crews from local, state, and federal agencies to rush to the site to contain the spill, but it shut down the area to all fishing and recreation for weeks right at the beginning of summer.

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The spill also poisoned animals for along more than 20 miles of the river.

“We had waterfowl, we had aquatic animals that were contaminated. We had young turtles that were contaminated, that our our friends and volunteers came and picked up,” said Swanson.

Clean-up crews traced the source of the pollution upstream and through the storm drains until they reached Lockhart Chemical Company, a factor located less than a mile away from the river.

“This facility had no safety managers on-site daily. The only person in charge was Rajinder Minhas,” said Nessel.

Minhas is the owner of the company, and when investigators approached him after the spill, he tried to cover his tracks by claiming that the factory was up to code and leak-proof.

Police and the Environmental Protection Agency both say that was a lie.

Investigators say when they got full access to the facility, they found out how bad the problem really was.

“They had spills that were not cleaned, they had drains that instead of fixing, cement product was poured in As we excavated this entire site, we saw one after another example of premeditation, Many times, it’s a cover-up. These are ticking time bombs for a community,” said Swanson.

Shortly after the spill, the company filed for bankruptcy protection. Normally, companies are only fined after a spill, but the attorney general says the severity of this case warranted criminal charges.

Minhaus was arrested at his home in Rochester and arraigned last Wednesday, Dec. 18.

He was charged with 39 separate counts, and he faces 14 years in prison and more than $1 million in fines if he is convicted.