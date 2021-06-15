Flint man charged with making false bomb threats at expungement fair

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – Ceasar Brown, 25, has been charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime after a bomb threat was made towards the Genesee County Expungement Fair on June 2.

Around 2 p.m. on June 2, the Flint police department received a phone call about a bomb threat for 4 p.m. at the Genesee County Jail, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The expungement fair was being held on the front lawn and parking lot of the jail during that time.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Attorney General Dan Nessel the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and several other prominent figures were in attendance.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the FBI, and Brown was identified as the alleged caller of the threat and arrested.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned in the 67th district court. A probable cause conference and preliminary examination will be scheduled.