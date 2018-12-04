Flint officials say milestone reached in lead line work
FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) -- - Flint officials say they are a year ahead of schedule in tackling a court-mandated order to deal with lead service lines as the Michigan city recovers from its contaminated water crisis, but an environmental group disputes it.
The city says it's checked more than 18,000 service lines, and replaced 7,700. Mayor Karen Weaver said Tuesday there are between 10,000 and 12,000 more to check and officials have dealt with those deemed the highest priority.
The Natural Resources Defense Council, which is part of a lawsuit over the lead issue, says the city hasn't prioritized homes most likely to have lead and galvanized steel pipes. It adds thousands of the excavated pipes have been copper.
A landmark legal settlement reached early last year calls for fully removing the lead pipes by the end of next year.
Previous
Grand Rapids Mayor marijuana biz support
Next
Wetlands protection deregulated
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Michigan apple orchard owners to retire after 40 years
- Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin
- State surplus store opens for one-day holiday sale
- ESPN: MSU applications dropped after Nassar
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Michigan apple orchard owners to retire after 40 years
After more than 40 years a popular western Michigan apple orchard are retiring with bushels full...Read More »
-
Indiana gets $400K to boost water quality in Lake Erie basin
The State Department of Agriculture will use the funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
State surplus store opens for one-day holiday sale
Get items usually reserved for government agencies and non-profit organizations with this rare...Read More »