LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Shortly before 8 a.m. troopers received calls about a flipped-over semi-truck and damaged car on the interstate near the US-52 exit at Chelsea.

Flipped over semi-truck crash ties up Tuesday morning traffic in Washtenaw County. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

On a social media post, police said a 92-year-old man was driving a Cadillac the wrong way on the interstate and attempted to make a U-turn. This was when the semi-truck driving east slammed into the car causing the truck to veer off the interstate and flip over onto its roof.

Both drivers involved in the crash received minor injuries. Police said the truck was loaded with 70,000 car batteries.

At this time there is no word on if any tickets were or will be issued in this crash.