Flood damages Michigan Women’s Historical Center and Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The Michigan Women’s Historical Center and Hall of Fame is temporarily closed after a flood earlier this month damaged part of the collection. The center located in downtown Lansing suffered the loss of some precious artifacts after a city water main pipe burst. Thanks to a handful of volunteers, the collection was moved to a safe and dry place.



As of right now, it’s not known when the center will reopen for tours. Until then, the center’s team is determined, more than ever, to transform this institution into a place of inspirational representation for young Michiganders.

If you’d like more information on the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame or how to help, click here https://miwf.org/herstory/mi-womens-history-center/