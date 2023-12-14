LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos parents joined health officials and school leaders Thursday night to review lead testing data for the district’s Montessori School.

A recent round of testing found elevated levels of lead in the school’s water in several classrooms. One result was in the double digits. The testing, Okemos Public Schools’ Superintendent John Hood said, began after concerns over discolored water in October and November.

The sparked testing at four locations in the school and two of them came back with lead levels above undetectable. One test showed 3 parts per billion of lead, while the other had 9 parts per billion.

Officials say no level of lead is ‘safe,’ state rules require action to remediate lead levels at or above 15 parts per billion. Additional tests in room 121 revealed 38 parts per billion of lead and a follow-up test found the lead level was 49 parts per billion – last week.

“I was not happy with the lack of urgency with which we responded to request for assistance from the Montessori in terms of responding to that concern,” Hood told the online gathering Thursday night.

Nearly 100 people logged into the online meeting to learn how health and school officials are planning to tackle the heavy metal contamination and protect kids.

District officials followed recommendations from the Ingham County Health Department, but Hood said more could have been done.

The district has placed water coolers in the building, as well as implemented filtering in the hallways. In addition, nurses have been contacting families to discuss the lead levels.

Hood said the next course of action is, “since none of our students are drinking unfiltered water, is to sample and test the water again sometime in January after we have been doing that daily flushing regime.”

Ingham County Medical and Health Officer Nike Shoyinka encouraged parents to talk with their child’s doctor.

“Lead testing is a good idea, should be done for children and that information has been provided,” she told the gathering.

The contamination is not the result of led pipes, officials told the gathering. Instead, the building’s copper pipes had been soldered with a lead-based sealant. Lead based products are no longer used in plumbing.

Hood, the superintendent, says the district is working on a deep cleaning of the building, adding more filtering and providing reusable water bottles. A district-wide testing plan is also being planned.