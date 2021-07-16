Flooding causing even more problems for Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Another headache for some Michiganders tonight

After dealing with flooding last month, tonight brings the same nightmare

“This is pretty abnormal what’s going on this year, what happened last year when we have the dams burst in midland, the flooding that’s occurred several years ago,” said Scientist Jonathan Overpeck, a dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan says what we’re seeing is alarming.

“One of the things that are remarkably clear is how the warming atmosphere is causing more rain to come down in the most extreme downbursts.”

Today President Biden approved a disaster declaration that will help people in Washtenaw and Wayne counties recover from the severe storms last month.

But tonight, people who have already lost so much are dealing with more rain.

And while for now the focus is on Detroit, experts say climate change is something that will impact every Michigander.

“Climate change is particularly bad in southeast Michigan and Detroit and it’s because of the outdated infrastructure and the way that city was designed back when it was. But climate change really doesn’t play favorites,” said Overpeck.

And scientists say the dangers of climate change can happen anywhere– anytime.

In fact, this week catastrophic floods killed more than 100 people in Europe.

Here in Michigan, Overpeck says there are things we can all do to avoid climate change from becoming a bigger challenge.

“Climate change is something everyone in Michigan has a stake in. And has a stake in hopefully stopping and learning more about it to avoid those climate extremes.”