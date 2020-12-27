Florida Governor’s Aide Criticized Over ‘Disgusting’ COVID-19 Tweet

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called “Fleets” globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets,” are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A spokesman for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has deactivated his Twitter account after he posted a tweet that said each photo of a dead COVID-19 victim should be balanced with 99 photos of people who survive the disease.

According to screenshots captured by a Miami Herald reporter and a reporter for WLRN, Fred Piccolo tweeted Wednesday in response to a photo gallery on COVID-19 victims and health care workers, “I’m wondering since 99% (of) Covid patients survive shouldn’t you have 99 photos of survivors for every one fatality? Otherwise, you’re just trying to create a narrative that is not reality.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

In the past, Piccolo has questioned the effectiveness of face mask mandates and has said that COVID-19 is less deadly than the flu.

Piccolo told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Wednesday he had already planned to leave the social media site.

“I’ve made people far angrier with other things in the past. This is just an observation that I think was worthy of consternation,” Piccolo said. “But I said this was going to be my Christmas gift to myself to get off of the medium, so I said let’s do it.”