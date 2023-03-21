NEW CONCORD, Ohio. (WLNS) – A Florida man has been accused of shooting an Olivet College baseball player following a game at a university in central Ohio.

The shooting occurred at Muskingum University in New Concord, which is just east of Columbus and south of Cleveland.

According to a statement from the university, the Olivet player went to the dugout to retrieve a personal item after the game and was shot.

The player has since been released from the hospital.

Franklin Grayson, a 26-year-old Muskingum graduate, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault of the Olivet player.