MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Florida is a beautiful brown tabby cat with a big personality in need of a new home.

She loves to wrestle and enjoys contact, you’ll probably find her jumping into your lap for more pets.

Florida would do well in a home where she can receive a lot of love and attention.

She is 3 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn more about Florida and other pets by checkout ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.