LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan florists have been hard at work getting flower arrangements ready for Valentine’s Day. But it hasn’t been all sunshine and roses for floral shops this year as many face supply issues.

“We have more people in the store than we did last year. Last year, we were entirely curb side, we didn’t have anybody coming into the shop. It’s kind of nice to see other humans in here. It’s definitely cozy in here, we have small space but the energy is good, said florist Abigail Ording.

Flowers fill the room at B/A Florist. Rows and rows of arrangements sit ready for one of the biggest days of the year for the floral industry. But Ording said flower arrangements will look a little different this year because they’re working with fewer supplies.

“Right now for example, we are out of Baby’s Breath, which is one of the most requested flowers for Valentine’s Day. We were not able to get as much as we would be able to be and that’s totally out of our control,” she said.

Ording isn’t the only florist feeling this way. Karey Stid with Wild Strawberry and More said she’s had delays in supply orders.

“Even down to like the hard supplies like vases and oasis and things like that, we are really struggling get our hands on things like that as well. We need to make a lot of substitutions,” she said.

Both Stid and Ording said another change is how customers order with more people placing orders online or over the phone.

“We do appreciate phone sales a lot. It does give us the opportunity to talk with our customers, you know, gain their trust” said Stid. “Online orders are great because they come in instantaneously. We can, you know, be sure to communicate with them,” she explained.

“We’ve had really slow foot traffic the past couple of months with a lot more online orders, a lot more phone orders,” said Ording. “I would say its helpful for customers to go online so they see what they are getting.”

Which means lines might not be as long for those last minute shoppers. Both florists said regardless of the challenges, they look forward to filling the hundreds of orders set for pick up or delivered on Monday.