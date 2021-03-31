Food aid coming to more Michigan college students under temp rules

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of thousands of low-income college students may now be eligible for Michigan’s food assistance program, so they won’t have to choose between eating and their education.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the temporary program expansion Wednesday.

Under the federally-approved guidelines, college students may be eligible for benefits from Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, if their families cannot help pay their college costs or if their school deems them eligible for a work study program. The student doesn’t need to be enrolled in a work study program to sign up for SNAP, but they need to attend college at least half-time and meet other income requirements.

The revised rules temporarily set aside a federal requirement that students receiving food aid work at least 20 hours a week. MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel says while many Michigan college students have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, the struggle for food security started for many before COVID-19 was a known issue.

The state estimates about 200,000 more Michigan college students could collect up to $234 a month under the new food assistance guidelines, which will remain in effect until 30 days after the last COVID-19 federal public health emergency declaration expires.

Last year, the state expanded SNAP to an estimated 90,000 eligible students taking career and technical courses.

College students interested in signing up for SNAP benefits can find the full eligibility requirements at https://newmibridges.michigan.gov/ . A list stores that accept Bridge Cards loaded with SNAP benefits is available at https://www.fns.usda.gov/.