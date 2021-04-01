Food bank distribution event today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Later this afternoon, the Greater Lansing Food Bank will be passing out free goods through the Ingham County Mobile Food Distribution Program for those in need.

The free program is intended to distribute fresh and non-perishable food items to the disadvantaged and vulnerable groups in the area.

This includes senior citizens on fixed incomes along with families or individuals with low income jobs.

Registration for today’s drive-through event starts at 2 p.m.

Distribution will go from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of New Mount Calvary Baptist Church which is located at 3800 West Miller Road.