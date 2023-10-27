LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Greater Lansing Food Bank’s yearly Empty Bowls fundraising event on Friday comes at a time when it’s needed most, as new data from the USDA shows one of the largest increases in food insecurity nationwide since 2008.

The event is put on by the food bank annually, and this year it was hosted by Tavern & Tap in downtown Lansing. For $30, guests at the event were treated to a delicious meal and were able to take home a beautiful, handcrafted bowl made by the Lansing Potter’s Guild.

“The need to support families facing food insecurity is always something that is there. It’s never a bad time to support the fight against hunger. In the last year, we have seen a pretty significant increase in the amount of neighbors seeking out services from the food bank. Just last month we saw a 35% increase compared to this time last year,” said Katlyn Cardoso, marketing manager for the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

You can read more about the event and the Greater Lansing Food Bank here.