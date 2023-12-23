LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Greater Lansing Food Bank is working to raise more than 150,000 holiday meals for families in need from Dec. 24-26, its ‘Three Days of Giving,’ and the food bank says it needs your help.

In a news release, a GLFB spokesperson said the food bank’s Board of Directors will be matching the first donations that come in for the holiday drive, starting Sunday and up to $11,600.

“With your support, along with our board match, we can meet this need and make sure no family faces hunger this holiday season,” they said.

Greater Lansing Food Bank (GLFB)

You can take part in the virtual food drive this Sunday through Tuesday!