LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rising inflation is causing many people to head to food banks, but can those banks support the increase of those in need?

Employees at the Greater Lansing Food Bank said they are having a hard time keeping up with the demand.

So much so, that they are already planning on increasing their budget for next year, by $1 million.

“Food is usually one of the first things that people will cut out of their budget,” said Michelle Lantz, CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

With inflation at a 40-year high, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more people are turning to food banks to help with rising costs.

“We are seeing an uptick in the number of households who are coming out for food,” Lantz said.

With the increase in demand, food banks like the Greater Lansing Food Bank, are struggling to keep their supply stocked.

“Knowing that the numbers are increasing, just means that we’re going to have to do our work a little bit differently, a little work, a little bit harder, raise some more money and, innovate,” Lantz said. “The money isn’t going as far as it used to in purchasing food.

Communities of color, senior citizens and kids have the most need right now regarding food.

“It’s a little disheartening because we work so hard to feed the folks that are in our community,” Lantz said.

She said although they get funds from the government it isn’t enough to keep up with rising costs.

“This year alone, we increased the amount we purchased by about 53%, and moving forward in our new budget, we’re anticipating we’re gonna need about a million more dollars,” Lantz said.

She said they plan to raise that money through fundraisers.

“So we’ll have to raise more money so that we can actually purchase more food and get it out to those who are in need.”