LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In an effort to combat food insecurity in America, the National Association of Letter Carriers hosted the 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

It is the largest one day food drive in the United States and since its creation in 1993, the program has donated more than two billion pounds worth of food.

Last year alone, the drive donated more than 41 million pounds of food.

Anybody that is a United States Postal Service customer can participate by simply leaving an donated food near your mailbox. A mail carrier will then pick it up and deliver it to a local food bank.

This year its asking for non-perishable foods like canned goods, boxed meals and more.

Organizers say this one-day event is vital for food banks this summer.

“The food pantries start to deplete their resources of the food they receive during Thanksgiving and Christmas. So, this is a really valuable time of year to replenish the pantries for the spring and summer, especially when the children are out of school,”

The event ends after Saturday, but you can still donate online on their website.

Organizers say that with your help, they will be looking to break last year’s amount of food donated at 43 million pounds.