LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An innovation in culinary investments is planning to open to the public in summer 2024 – featuring 16 concepts with a variety of food and drink offerings.

It’s the Macotta Club and it will inhabit the iconic Knapp’s Department Store Building – now knowns as Knapp’s Centre – at South Washington Sq. and Washtenaw St.

“We’re looking forward to just rebuilding downtown into a diverse, exciting place that everyone can see themselves in,” says Julie Reinhardt, community development director for Downtown Lansing, Inc.

The goal is to provide space for food entrepreneurs to launch their food empire dreams. The location and structure of the club will allow as many 16 different concepts to offer food for sale and consumption, all in one location. Think of it as a food court, but with local businesses.

Standing in the ground floor area of the iconic building, Shakayla Zoss, Downtown Lansing, Inc.’s marketing specialist, identifies it as the main dining area.

“That’s enough to have over 300 tables and seating areas,” she says. “And then we have the upper level which will have additional seating.”

Reinhardt calls the plan “the ironically swanky food club and bar,” and praises the ability to incubate new businesses under the plans.

“They come with us, they spend three years building their brand, building their business,” she says. “Then they’ll go on to graduate and open up their own spaces.”

Marcus Leslie is locating his cheesecake business – Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes – inside the club. He’s looking forward to help other food enthusiasts and entrepreneurs learn and grow their culinary dreams.

“The factor I’m really going to push on is the reality of being a business owner – what’s the big picture?” he tells 6 News. “And once we get there, they can really identify the type of business they have.”

Downtown Lansing, Inc., which is spearheading the project says there are eight spots left to fill and they’re looking for more concepts to broaden the appeal and the offerings of the Macotta Club experience.

That has Leslie, the founder and president of Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes, exciting.

“You can come there 16 different times, and try 16 different, new places,” he says. “So, I think it’s phenomenal.”

Officials say they expect to pen the Macotta Club this summer with breakfast, lunch, dinner and after-hours offerings.

For more information on the Club, check them out here.