Food truck donates free meals to UAW workers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– As negotiations between United Auto Workers and General Motors continue with no end in sight, strikers haven’t backed down.

This weekend they got more than support from those driving by.

Nita and Dave Fedewa run the Nita’s Cocina food truck. They were inspired to give some free lunches to workers on the picket line in REO Town.

Dave says by helping the strikers, local businesses really end up helping themselves too.

“We know that when they don’t have money, they’re not helping support other local businesses,” he says. “So it’s locals helping locals helping locals.”

The couple says they’re happy to help take off some of the financial burden of the strike for the workers. They say they have several family members who are currently in the union or used to be, and they know how hard this can be.

“It does my heart good to be able to help people,” Nita says, “that when they’re down, we’re here for them that they need us, whether it’s with food or just to let them know that we appreciate everything they’re doing.”

Nita’s Cocina says they’re happy to brighten their days with free nachos, quesadillas and drinks. And they challenge other local food trucks to give back too, until the strike is over.

“Come on out at least one day a week and give these guys lunch,” Dave says.

“Just give a helping hand and help all these people that are out here,” Nita adds. “They need help.”