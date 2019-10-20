Food Truck Mash-up hits downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– If you were in downtown Lansing today and smelled something delicious… here’s why.

The Food Truck Mash-Up travels around the country, recruiting and bringing some of the best BBQ, tacos, ice cream and pies to downtown.

Today, 26 food trucks that filled the streets outside Cooley Law School Stadium.

Local businesses are recruited to come along with other food trucks that travel in from out of the area.

The Food Truck Mash-Up also makes donations to the Michigan National Guard.