LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mikel is a 12-year-old who loves football and needs a loving forever home.

He’ll spend all day playing it or watching his favorite NFL team, the Cleveland Browns.

Mikel also enjoys getting out on the water to go fishing. But not all his hobbies revolve around sports.

He still devotes time to activities like board games, card games and video games.

Mikel collects Yu-Gi-Oh and Magic: The Gathering cards, so he can play card game battles with his friends.

Even though he has a competitive spirit, people that know Mikel well say he can be very laidback and quiet. He is very creative and loves to tell stories.

Mikel would do best with two experienced, patient and trauma-informed parents that would advocate for services that would help him excel.

Click here for more information about Mikel.