LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This Memorial Day, help give comfort back to those who have served.

Join 6 News and Footprints of Michigan for Soles 4 Vets, on Thursday, May 26.

The SOLE Train will be parked in front of the WLNS TV Station here in Lansing to collect new footwear, socks and cash donations.

All proceeds will go to homeless veterans across Michigan.

Help honor those gave the ultimate sacrifice by providing warmth and dignity to veterans in need!